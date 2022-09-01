Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 724,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $67,798.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,962.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 267,099 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 229,370 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 430,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 150,259 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,668,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 676,408 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after buying an additional 90,638 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 119,819 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 76,746 shares during the period. 17.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

ADX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,688. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Featured Stories

