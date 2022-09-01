Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

