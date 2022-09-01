Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Short Interest Up 11.5% in August

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRO. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,710,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,304.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 420,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 413,757 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 100,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,541. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

About Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

