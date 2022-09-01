Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Shares Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,237,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,085 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.76% of Accretion Acquisition worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $985,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,660,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENER traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Accretion Acquisition Company Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

