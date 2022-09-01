Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Joshua Lowcock Buys 30,300 Shares of Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Rating) insider Joshua Lowcock bought 30,300 shares of Accent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.65 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,995.00 ($34,961.54).

Accent Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Accent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Accent Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Accent Group’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Accent Group Company Profile

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, PIVOT, Stylerunner, Glue Store, and Autry.

