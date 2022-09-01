Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Short Interest Update

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Accel Entertainment stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.35. 4,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,618. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $860.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

About Accel Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth $611,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 379,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 748,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after buying an additional 78,094 shares during the period. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $88,147,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Articles

