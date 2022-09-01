Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Short Interest Update

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Accel Entertainment Price Performance
Accel Entertainment stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.35. 4,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,618. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $860.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
