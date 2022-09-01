Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 69,188 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,188 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of AdvanSix worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 256,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 64,897 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 183,378 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,761.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Trading Down 1.0 %

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

ASIX opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.85. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

