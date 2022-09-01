Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 542,916 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,916 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

