Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 18,274 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,274 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 85.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 98,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National HealthCare by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in National HealthCare by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 79,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NHC stock opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $61.98 and a twelve month high of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

National HealthCare Profile

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.