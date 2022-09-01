Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 53,512 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,512 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Masco worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Masco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Masco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

