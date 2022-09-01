Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.59% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Programs and Systems

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $31,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,138.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,050 shares of company stock worth $161,755 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPSI. StockNews.com lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $448.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.