Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 64,112 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,112 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Crocs worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $15,414,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Crocs Price Performance
Crocs stock opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $183.88.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. Crocs’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crocs (CROX)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.