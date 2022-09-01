Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 64,112 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,112 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Crocs worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $15,414,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Crocs stock opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. Crocs’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

