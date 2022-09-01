Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 168,417 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,704,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,417 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on III. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Information Services Group stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Research analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

