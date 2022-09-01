Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 533,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $15,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 607,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 127,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $30.78 on Thursday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

