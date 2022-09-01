Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,037 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 416,009 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter worth about $2,740,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $5,100,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 61.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 255,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after buying an additional 96,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 56.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 56,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHT opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on CHT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

