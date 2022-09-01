Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 76,793 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,793 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Movado Group worth $14,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Movado Group stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $719.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

