Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 5,950 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 74.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.6% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 763,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 58,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.47. 832,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,173,914. The company has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on T. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.