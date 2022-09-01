Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 399 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 678.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.25. 173,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,148. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.