Abbot Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,057. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

