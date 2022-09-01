Abbot Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 33,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,002,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.99. 451,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,150,027. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.78.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

