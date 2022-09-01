Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,267,000 after buying an additional 1,010,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,933,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $210,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,386 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,249,711. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

