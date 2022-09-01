Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.9 %

MMM traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.43. The company had a trading volume of 234,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,896. 3M has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $197.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.46.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

