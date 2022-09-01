Abbot Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,710 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.86. The stock had a trading volume of 192,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,635,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

