Abbot Financial Management Inc. Buys 74 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,196 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after buying an additional 419,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Penumbra by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,977,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,265,000 after buying an additional 34,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,110,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,714,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,151 shares of company stock valued at $355,536 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE:PEN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.93. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $293.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -312.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Penumbra Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

