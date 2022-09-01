Abbot Financial Management Inc. Buys 590 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.7% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.91. 82,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,911. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.34.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

