Abbot Financial Management Inc. Acquires 1,282 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.58. The company had a trading volume of 265,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,715. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
