AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 289,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Shares of AIR opened at $42.88 on Thursday. AAR has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

