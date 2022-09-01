AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. 28 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.