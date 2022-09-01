A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading Down 8.8%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.18 and last traded at $28.19. Approximately 8,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 223,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $642.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02.

In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 12,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $422,177.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,027,643.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 11,767 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $411,962.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 502,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,581,986.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

