90,223 Shares in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banta Asset Management LP grew its position in Veritone by 2.6% during the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,378,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,480,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 3,267.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 407,771 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Veritone by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 387,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Veritone by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $37.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 157,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

