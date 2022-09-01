88,286 Shares in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Bought by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 24.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $75,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:IRS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,312. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $5.77.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

