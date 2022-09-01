77,275 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Purchased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,412,000. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up approximately 2.2% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HII stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.54. 6,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,982. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $243.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $598,606.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

