5,912 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS FFEB opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27.

