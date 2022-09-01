3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Lifted by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 115.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $124.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $197.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.