3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Jasi Halai Buys 13 Shares

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Jasi Halai acquired 13 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,209 ($14.61) per share, with a total value of £157.17 ($189.91).

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Jasi Halai sold 3,062 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,215 ($14.68), for a total value of £37,203.30 ($44,953.24).

3i Group Stock Down 6.3 %

III stock traded down GBX 76 ($0.92) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,139.50 ($13.77). The stock had a trading volume of 915,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,846. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,199.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,251.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £11.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.00. 3i Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,042 ($12.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.22).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3i Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on III shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,840 ($22.23) to GBX 1,860 ($22.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 3i Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,228 ($14.84).

(Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Stories

