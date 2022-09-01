31,962 Shares in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Bought by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Ethan Allen Interiors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETD. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $11,583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $11,645,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $7,425,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $5,933,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $5,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,651. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $28.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.