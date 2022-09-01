2,749 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,749 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at $34,102,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $118.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.30%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

