259,456 Shares in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Purchased by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 259,456 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,000. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.23% of Glacier Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on GBCI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.
Glacier Bancorp Price Performance
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.