259,456 Shares in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Purchased by Gillson Capital LP

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCIGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 259,456 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,000. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.23% of Glacier Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBCI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $50.04. 8,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

