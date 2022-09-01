16,000 Shares in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 472.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000.
Shares of OXLC opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $8.53.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
