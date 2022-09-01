12Ships Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $158,590.13 (TSHP)

12Ships (TSHP) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. 12Ships has a market cap of $158,590.13 and approximately $14,812.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 12Ships has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 12Ships alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,073.82 or 0.99995252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00133511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00033301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085806 BTC.

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships is a coin. It was first traded on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,527,200 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,000,588 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12. 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com.

12Ships Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 12Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 12Ships and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.