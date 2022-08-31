Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $305.76

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.76 ($3.69) and traded as low as GBX 301 ($3.64). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 310 ($3.75), with a volume of 935 shares trading hands.

Zotefoams Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £146.11 million and a PE ratio of 2,500.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 277.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 305.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04.

Zotefoams Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 2.18 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.08%.

Insider Activity

Zotefoams Company Profile

In other news, insider David Stirling bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £40,950 ($49,480.43). In related news, insider Gary McGrath sold 6,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.71), for a total value of £18,785.33 ($22,698.56). Also, insider David Stirling purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £40,950 ($49,480.43).

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

