Zoracles Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,050.00 (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $479,898.60 and $14,050.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zoracles has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for $87.85 or 0.00432517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00434085 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00815621 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015508 BTC.
Zoracles Profile
Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Zoracles Coin Trading
