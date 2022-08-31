Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.66-$3.69 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.47. The company had a trading volume of 75,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,858. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $348.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.41.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.58.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,354 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

