ZINC Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One ZINC coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ZINC has a market capitalization of $2,750.45 and approximately $8.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZINC has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,226.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00134040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021754 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.