Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.57-$6.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Ziff Davis stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.55. 2,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,718. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.40.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at $957,444.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

