ZeroSwap (ZEE) Market Cap Hits $1.87 Million

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $853,805.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,216.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00134054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021765 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

