Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.44

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.44 and last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 3709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.

Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27.

About Yankuang Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.