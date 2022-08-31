Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Up 12.7% in August

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,440,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 21,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of AUY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,939,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,013,898. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

