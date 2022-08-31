Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Trading Down 0.6%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.21 and last traded at $32.26. Approximately 55,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 124,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,463,000 after buying an additional 168,170 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,103,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

