XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY) Stock Price Down 18.3%

Shares of XT Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XTNY – Get Rating) fell 18.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.70. 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

XT Energy Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16.

About XT Energy Group

XT Energy Group, Inc engages in the production of electricity generation systems that combine the compressed air storage technology with photovoltaic panels of the company. It also utilizes proprietary compressed air energy storage power generation technology that can store energy for other alternative energy sources such as using solar, wind, geothermal, and tidal as raw power to regenerate electricity power without the use of fossil fuels or other chemical methods.

